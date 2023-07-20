German Vice-Chancellor Urges Europe To Diversify, Not Rely On China Amid Rising Tensions

German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck touted "de-risking" and "diversification" as the ideal ways for Europe to maintain ties with China, given the fact that the East Asian nation serves as the biggest trading partner to the continent. Habeck, who is also the German economy minister, is currently on a three-day official visit to India.

On Thursday, he admitted to reporters that Europe and China go hand in hand in some aspects. "China is our biggest trading partner, so a lot of German companies have invested in China. It’s a huge market and this goes the same for India and US for example," he said.

While he did rule out the option to completely decouple with Beijing, he emphasised on the importance of diversification amid rising tensions between Taiwan and China, and the war raging between Russia and Ukraine. "On the other side, we see that being dependent on only one market could be a risk and if we see that economic issues are not politically neutral. We see the tensions in the Pacific, we see the tensions between China and Taiwan," he added, according to ANI.

German minister urges nations to censure Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Habeck made the remarks on the sidelines of the Indo-German Business Forum in Delhi. He also acknowledged the close ties between Beijing and Moscow, a partnership that can create ripples across the globe. "We have noticed that China and Russia are in closer cooperation. And this means that we can’t decouple with China. Nobody wants it. But de-risking it, diversification is of the highest importance," he explained.

When asked about India's stance on the war in Europe, he urged democracies to be vocal enough to assert that the armed conflict is simply "not acceptable." "From the European side, the Russian aggression on Ukraine is unprecedented. It destroyed the European peace order built up after the Second World War. This is a historic event that has changed everything in Europe. Europe is a little bit away from Asia, but this is important that I urge all the democracies worldwide to be clear in language and political position that this is not acceptable," he added.