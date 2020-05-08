Germans Feel 'gratitude' For Nazi Defeat That Ended WWII, Says President Steinmeier

Germans feel “gratitude” for the Nazi defeat in World War II that liberated the country, preserving freedom and democracy, said President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a landmark commemoration speech on May 8. Steinmeier reportedly said that May 8, 1945, marked the end of the Nazi reign of tyranny, night-time bombing raids and death marches, and unprecedented German crimes that betrayed all civil values.

“We Germans can definitely now say that the day of liberation is a day of thanksgiving!” said Steinmeier in a public statement.

The German President lamented the fact that the government had to drop the earlier plan to commemorate the day together with representatives of the allies from East and West. He said that Germany had planned to mark the day together with the survivors of German crimes and the descendants of those who perished.

Read: US Lauds Germany For Banning Hezbollah Activities On Its Soil

'Trusted member'

Nonetheless, Steinmeier said that the current state of “being alone” will take our minds back to this day in 1945 when Germans really alone. He added that Germany had suffered military defeat, political and economic ruin, and moral collapse, and had made enemies in the entire world. The German President emphasised that though they are forced to commemorate in isolation, they are not alone this time.

“We are a trusted member of the international community and reap the fruits of cooperation and partnership around the world,” said the 64-year-old leader.

Read: Germany Relaxes More Virus Rules, But With Fallback Clause

(Image: AP)