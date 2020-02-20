Germany: 62-year-old Grandma Builds Wheelchair Ramps With Lego

A wheelchair user, Rita Ebel from German town Hanau has reportedly come up with a low-tech high-fun solution by building her own ramps made of Lego. According to international media reports, Ebel was left in a wheelchair after a car accident 25 years ago and that was the time she realised that it was very difficult for her to get in and out of the shops around the town. Almost a year back, Ebel started to build the ramps with the help of Lego to raise awareness for disabled people in Hanau.

According to reports, she has now been nicknamed 'Lego grandma' by other residents in her hometown and after coming of lego ramps, dozens of stores have started to use it to ease the entry of other wheelchair users. While speaking to the media outlet, the 62-year-old grandmother said that for her it was just about trying to sensitise the world a little bit to 'barrier-free travel'. She was also helped by her husband and she now reportedly spends two to three hours a day building the made-to-order ramps.

Lego ramps for 'barrier-free travel'

The lego ramps contain several hundreds of the small plastic bricks stuck together with up to eight types of glue. Ebel told the media outlet that the bright colours of the lego ramps stand out in town centres and nobody can just walk past a lego ramp without taking a look. She further added that local businesses are also enthusiastic about helping her by using the homemade lego ramps.

A customer, who bought the lego ramp for her hair salon, reportedly said that it was 'brilliant' idea. She further said that everyone who walks past is happy about the ramps and one can also see from afar that they can get inside the salon without any problems. Ebel also has a part-time job and she has even sent ramp building instructions to Austria and Switzerland. She reportedly said that even people in Spain and United States are showing interest in her Lego ramp.

