Germany Announces €130 Billion Stimulus Package To Boost Virus-hit Economy

As Germany continues to ease coronavirus restrictions while gradually moving towards normalcy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a €130 billion stimulus package that would boost the economy that has been severely impacted with the COVID-19 pandemic. Introducing an elaborated plan to kick-start Germany, Merkel briefed the measures outlined in a 15-page document on June 4 and said that value-added tax will be temporarily dropped. Moreover, the families in the country will get at least €300 for each child.

Those people who choose to purchase an electric car will witness a German government’s rebate double to €6,000. According to reports, Merkel also said that the size of the stimulus package will reach at least €130 billion for 2020 to 2021, out of which at least €120 billion will be paid by the federal government. Introducing the package, the German Chancellor said that the country has “an economic stimulus package, a package for the future and in addition we’re now dealing with our responsibility for Europe and the international dimension.”

“We have to deal with the worst economic development crisis in German history. We want to come out strong together and we laid a good foundation for that today,” said German Chancellor.

Germany to lift travel warning

Meanwhile, Germany has also announced that it would start lifting travel restrictions from June 15 as the government moves towards life to normalcy with plunging coronavirus cases. German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said on June 3 that the country would ease travel warnings for tourists from European nations, UK and four countries of the border-free Schengen area that are not members of the EU including Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. For the selected countries, Mass elaborated, only individual travel advice will be placed based on country-specific risks and also cautioned against the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Mass said, “However, we must not weigh ourselves in false security. Covid-19 is far from over. Together we must prevent a resumption of tourism from leading to a second wave, with us or elsewhere. It depends on the personal responsibility of each individual.”

