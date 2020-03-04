Germany Bans Export Of Medical Protection Gears As Coronavirus Cases Surge

Germany on March 4 banned the export of all medical protection gear to ensure that the health workers in the country have enough to combat the coronavirus outbreak, international media reported. The deadly virus has reportedly infected over 240 across the European nation. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has infected nearly 93,573 and killed over 3,204 people globally with a vast majority in mainland China, international media reported.

As per reports, Germany’s interior ministry, in a statement said that it had published an order outlawing “the export abroad of medical protective gear” including masks, gloves and protective suits. However, exceptions can be made in some cases like international aid missions, it added.

Merkel denied a handshake

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel was recently denied a handshake. As she arrived at the meeting in Berlin on March 2 and approached the Federal Minister of the Interior of Germany for a handshake, he snubbed her. However, Merkel took it in “good humour” and sat at her position. The brief reaction between both lawmakers has gone viral with many internet users saying “that was smart”.

The minister who smiled and then refused to shake hands is Horst Seehofer and decided to keep his hands to himself as the easily spread virus has already infected at least 188 people in Germany. Merkel also reportedly said that what Seehofer did was the “right thing to do”. While most netizens have agreed with the German lawmakers to avoid handshakes and touch as world battles the epidemic, others also offered the Indian way to greet, 'namaste'. One of the Twitter users also suggested “foot five”. In order to create awareness regarding the precautionary measures of the deadly coronavirus, most netizens wanted this to be the “usual practice”.

German Interior Minister refused to shake hand with Chancellor Angela Merkel due to the ongoing corona virus outbreak..Horst Seehofer said he's stopped handshakes because of the virus.

Merkel later said it was "the right thing to do" #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/QmQuDh4UPw — Waseem Sajjad (@waseem_swaty) March 2, 2020

