The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has banned education for women, provoking worldwide condemnation. The Taliban-run higher education ministry has announced that female students will not be allowed to enter the country's universities until further notice, a spokesperson for the higher education ministry confirmed in a Tuesday statement. Given the same, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock criticised the Taliban for destroying the future of Afghan girls and women. She went on to say that this issue will be raised again on the G7 agenda tomorrow and added saying that the Taliban will not succeed and that the world is watching them.

Taking to Twitter, Baerbock wrote, "By destroying the future of girls and women in Afghanistan, the Taliban decided to destroy their own country’s future. I will put the issue on the agenda of the G7 tomorrow. "The Taliban may try to make women invisible, but they won’t succeed—the world is watching," she tweeted.

German Foreign Minister criticises Taliban for banning women's entry into universities

By destroying the future of girls and women in #Afghanistan, the #Taliban decided to destroy their own country's future. I will put the issue on the agenda of the G7 tomorrow. The Taliban may try to make women invisible, but won't succeed - the world is watching. — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) December 21, 2022

This development comes as the United Nations condemned the Taliban for snatching women's rights. "The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by news reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities for women and girls," said the spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, in a statement on Tuesday.

Dujarric further stated, "The Secretary-General reiterates that the denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls but will have a devastating impact on the country’s future." He also urged the authorities in Afghanistan to provide equal access to education for all.

US, India condemns Taliban's crackdown on women education

It is important to mention here that the United States has condemned the Taliban's decision to ban women's education. On December 20, White House NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson stated that the US condemns the Taliban's unforgivable decision to stop female students from receiving education. Calling this the most reprehensible act of the Taliban leadership, the White House spokesperson stated that the Taliban's approach is unacceptable. "We will continue to take steps to advance our shared efforts to support Afghan women and girls and provide stronger humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan," Watson said.

The secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs at the United Nations Security Council, Sanjay Verma, stated that India is deeply concerned over the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and that India is closely monitoring the security situation in the Taliban-ruled state.

