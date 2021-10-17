Germany Flies Military Planes Over Jerusalem 1st Time Since WWI As Part Of Blue Flag Event

According to the Israel Defense Forces, Israeli Air Force and Germany's Luftwaffe planes flew over the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon, demonstrating the two countries' and militaries' close cooperation. German planes flew over Jerusalem for the first time since the first World War. “The flyby expresses the strong partnership and connection between the air forces and the countries, as well as the commitment to continued cooperation in the future,” the IDF said, The Times Of Israel reported.

Norkin, flying an F-15 fighter jet, led the Israeli aircraft, which included an F-35 stealth fighter, while Gerhartz piloted a Eurofighter with German and Israeli flags painted on it. Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin of the Israeli Air Force and Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz of the Luftwaffe visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem earlier on October 17, Sunday. The flyby was part of the kickoff event for Blue Flag, a multinational aerial exercise hosted by the Israeli Air Force this month.

The Blue Flag exercise

Apart from the German-Israeli flyover, another overfly was planned for Sunday afternoon above Jerusalem and Tel Aviv with the six other countries involved in the drill: the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Greece, and India. The official twitter handle of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was announced on October 15. The Caption read, "Over the next few weeks, the air forces of Germany, America, The UK, Greece, France, Israel, India, Italy will take to the skies in Israel to train, learn & improve operational capabilities. This is #BlueFlag2021."

The Israeli Air Force attributes its improved capabilities to the biennial Blue Flag exercise and other international aerial drills, which give Israeli pilots a chance to see how other air forces operate while also teaching them how to communicate effectively with foreign pilots and crews, which could come in handy if Israel ever participated in a multinational military operation. These international exercises strengthen diplomatic relations between participating countries on a larger, strategic level.

Meanwhile, in a major development, the Israeli military has launched a 'highly secret' intelligence and analysis base to surveil Iran's nuclear activities, Sputnik reported quoting Walla news website on Saturday. The move was a part of reforms undertaken by Israel in their interdisciplinary intelligence. The secret base is mainly directed towards identifying and concealing attacks from Tehran, especially related to their robust nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP