In the face of a possible Russian invasion, while the Western nations are sending lethal weapons to Ukraine, Germany on Wednesday offered to send 5,000 helmets, a move slammed as an “absolute joke” by the Mayor of Kyiv. According to The Guardian, Germany’s Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said that planned delivery of the helmets would send a “very clear signal” that Berlin stands by Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia. However, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the helmet offer had left him “speechless”.

Klitschko described Germany’s approach to the Russian threat to Ukraine as a “joke”. He said that he could not understand the lack of support from Berlin that too at a time when Kyiv is dealing with a highly equipped Russian army. “The behaviour of the German government leaves me speechless,” he told the newspaper Bild.

“The defence ministry apparently hasn’t realised that we are confronted with perfectly equipped Russian forces that can start another invasion of Ukraine at any time. Five thousand helmets are an absolute joke. What kind of support will Germany send next, pillows?” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko added.

With over 100,000 Russian troops gathered on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe. Notably, the US has provided Kyiv with nearly 700 FGM-148 Javelin missiles and nearly 200 SMAW-D anti-fortification weapons. The Baltic nations earlier this month also vowed to send more Javelins and also FIM-92 Stinger anti-aircraft systems. Additionally, the Czech Republic and the UK have also joined the nations that have decided to send lethal weaponry to Ukraine amid an escalating security crisis at its border.

However, Germany has refused to supply the former Soviet nation with weapons, claiming that this would further inflame the conflict. According to The Guardian, Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, declined to export weapons to Ukraine. And when Ukraine's ambassador in Berlin urged the German government to at least help by sending 100,000 helmets and protective vests, Germany’s defence minister, Christine Lambrecht, announced that Berlin would instead supply just 5,000 military helmets. She said the offer sent “a very clear signal: we are on your side”.

Russia, Ukraine agree on 'unconditional truce'

Meanwhile, it is to mention that amid such escalating tensions, Russia and Ukraine agreed at four-way talks in Paris that all parties should observe a ‘ceasefire’ in the east of Ukraine after indulging in talks for over eight hours. According to Sputnik, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said that all sides agreed that “the truce must be observed unconditionally”. Moscow and Kyiv met in Paris in Normandy Format meeting, including representatives from France and Germany. The four nations made an inventory of the political problems related to Minsk agreements on the settlement in eastern Ukraine and agreed on a truce in Donbas.

