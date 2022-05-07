Germany Mulls Restricting Number Of Afghan Refugees To Accommodate More Ukrainians

Germany intends to restrict the number of Afghan refugees in the country, Der Spiegel reported on Friday. The German daily stated that the Traffic Light Coalition of the country is planning to take no more than 5,000 refugees annually from the Taliban-controlled country. It is pertinent to note that Germany accounts for the highest number of refugees in the whole European Union.

According to the country's Interior Ministry, as many as 18,800 Afghans have resettled in the Deutschland. While reports suggest that the decision was taken to keep the relocation program viable, it has not been well received by lawmakers. As per a Green Party member of the Bundestag, organizations have assisted approximately 3,000 people and have reported tens of thousands of people who are still at risk.

Authorities oust Afghans to accommodate Ukrainians

Previously, it was reported that German authorities are replacing existing Afghan refugees from shelters to find space for those arriving from Ukraine. A report by Schengenvisainfo revealed that several refugee shelters have been cleared out to accommodate families fleeing war in Ukraine. “The evictions purposefully weren’t publicized. Some people had lived in their homes for years and were ripped out of their social structures, including children who were moved to locations far from their respective schools,” Tareq Alaows, a board member of the Berlin Refugee Council told the media outlet.

Meanwhile, the world is uniting to shelter Ukrainian refugees. Earlier this week, US President, Joe Biden announced a new refugee program for Ukrainians called "Uniting for Ukraine", enabling the refugees to come directly from Europe to the US amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. "We’ve already welcomed tens of thousands of Ukrainians to the United States. And today, I’m announcing “Uniting for Ukraine,” a new program to enable Ukrainians seeking refuge to come directly from Europe to the United States," President Joe Biden said in a press briefing at the White House.

It has been 73 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he said was a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine. The war that followed, has now left thousands dead, cities pulverized and turned the ex-soviet state into a macabre trap. The gruesome conflict has not only affected Ukraine, which was once the world’s third-largest nuclear power, but also neighbouring countries. More recently, its repercussions were felt in the Bosphorus strait, which links Red to the Mediterranean Sea.