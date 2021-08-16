Germany Plans To Deploy Troops To Aid Evacuation Of Its Nationals And Afghans From Kabul

The German government is planning to send military troops to Afghanistan to help with the evacuations of the German nationals and Afghans in danger from the Taliban. According to a brief statement issued to reporters, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that military planes would be deployed for helping the evacuation process in Kabul. He added that the people evacuated from Kabul would be first brought to a neighbouring country and then to Germany on civilian passenger planes.

Germany has already closed its embassy on Sunday; however, a core embassy team will keep working at the airport to support the evacuations. As said by parliamentary sources, the military troops will help speed up the evacuation process and will also help in providing security to all the people.

According to a local German website DW, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer also spoke regarding the evacuation process. He prioritised bringing the citizens back to Germany at this moment. Further, the European Council President Charles Michel also said that the security of EU personnel and Afghan citizens is the current priority.

Taliban re-conquers Afghanistan

After Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country, the Taliban insurgents entered the capital city, Kabul, and have taken over the Presidential Palace. They have been quoted as saying that the war is over as they have won Afghanistan. Amid speculation of the formation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, several foreign embassies are already closed down, and countries have already started evacuating their officials, followed by the citizens who are desperately willing to leave the country.

Image Credit: AP