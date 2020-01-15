Germany: Police Investigating Man Who Drove Around Dressed As Hitler

A man was arrested by the Germany police for driving around a weekend festival dressed as Hitler. The man was sporting the toothbrush moustache and other insignia at a classic motorcycle in Augustusburg. A video of the incident surfaced online showing that the man provoked more amusement than outrage.

The man was seated in the sidecar of the motorbike driven by a man dressed as a 1940s era Nazi soldier wearing a World War II style helmet. In the video that emerged, people could be heard laughing, while a police officer smiles at the duo.

Watch the full video here

Police officer fails to step in

A spokesperson for Saxony police told the international media that an investigation becomes necessary whenever people dress up as Adolf Hitler. He further added that the police would have expected the officer at the scene to put a stop to all this. The statement apparently indicates that the policeman could face some consequences.

The officials have warned of legal repercussions for publicly impersonating the 'Fuhrer' and have stated that the man opens himself to serious charges for public portrayal of revolt against the lawful authority. According to reports, it is illegal in Germany to publicly brandish such insignia.

Read Germany's Top Court Mulls Limits On Spy Agency's Powers

Read Syria Says Its Air Defences Intercept Attack On Airbase

Saxony Police condemns the impersonator

Michael Kretschmer, Saxony premier has reportedly condemned the Hitler pantomime. He tweeted that “dressing up as a mass murderer is more than just bad taste. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and shouldn’t be repeated.” The man could face disciplinary action based on the outcome of the prosecutor's investigation into the incident.

Saxony has hit the headlines for far-right and neo-Nazi activities as a former communist East Germany region. Around 1,800 motorcyclists and 7,500 visitors take part in the weekend classic bike festival.

Read US Air Force Names 2 Airmen Found Dead At Base In Germany

Read Syria Accuses Israel Of Missile Attack On Air Base Used By US Forces In Homs