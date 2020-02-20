Germany Shooting: Suspect Who Killed 9 In Hanau Found Dead At His Home

The man who was suspected to have killed at least nine people in Hanau, Germany shootings has been found dead on February 20. Police had also found another body along with the suspect hours after attacks had taken place in and outside two hookah lounges on February 19 killing several and injuring at least five people. However, the police have said that there is no indication if there are other perpetrators.

“The likely perpetrator was found dead at his home in Hanau. The police special intervention forces have also discovered another body there. The investigation is ongoing. Currently, there is no indication there are other perpetrators," police in the central state of Hesse said on Twitter.

According to the official press release by the police, the information about the alleged man was received through witnesses who had reported a fleeing vehicle. The police had searched the apartment in Hanau's Kesselstadt district near the scene of the shooting. In the entire incident, 11 people have died and the further investigations are still ongoing regarding the identities of casualties as well as other perpetrators.

Mutmaßlicher Täter leblos aufgefunden. Alle weiteren Infos in der aktuellen Pressemeldung:

➡https://t.co/tHSYT0JqrZ#Hanau https://t.co/QGiPbv7mQx — Polizei Südosthessen (@Polizei_soh) February 20, 2020

Read - Germany: At Least 8 Killed, 5 Injured In Twin Shootings In Hanau

Read - Jaishankar Holds 'very Good Meeting' With German Counterpart; Discusses Counter-terrorism

Police swarmed central Hanau

Earlier on February 20, the police had said that the number of people killed in the twin shootings was eight. The authorities had also said that a dark vehicle was seen leaving the location after the first attack and then another shooting was reported at a scene which was just around two kilometres away. The police officials have swarmed central Hanau and cordoned off the area of one of the shootings as a helicopter hovered overhead. A car covered in thermal foil was spotted with a shattered glass next to it. The evidence was collected by forensic experts in white.

Katja Leikert, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right party and represents Hanau in the German parliament called it a “terrible evening”. Hanau, which is at least 20 kilometres east of Frankfurt has reportedly 100,000 inhabitants and is in Hesse state.

Read - Germany's Merkel Won't Interfere In Choice Of Party Leader

Read - Germany To Require Social Media Sites To Report Hate Speech

(With AP inputs)