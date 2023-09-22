Germany Turns Down Ukraine's Call For UNSC Reform, Calls It 'a Little Naive'

Germany said that it disapproves of Ukraine's call to reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and strip Russia of the veto power it holds. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Berlin does not support the call that was raised by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy at the UNGA in New York.

“We don’t support this, and I have made it clear to my Ukrainian partners time and again," she told Germany's ARD TV channel. The minister clarified that although her country is empathetic to the ordeal of Ukrainians, “it is not that we support everything that comes out of Ukraine from the government.”

She also expressed skepticism of Zelenskyy's push to make Germany a permanent member of the UNSC. “You can’t say: ‘Okay, we are just changing the Security Council now’, that would be a little naive," she added. Her remarks come after Zelenskyy said in his UNGA address this week that reform is a “necessary step” to stop Russia from unleashing its aggression on Ukraine.

What did Zelenskyy say at the UNGA?

“It is impossible to stop the war because all actions are vetoed by the aggressor,” he said, adding that the reason why the UN “finds itself in a deadlock when it comes to resolving conflict” is because of its improper structure. He further proposed the expansion of the body's membership.

“The African Union must be here permanently, Asia deserves broader permanent representation. It cannot be considered normal when nations like Japan, India, or the Islamic world, remain outside the permanent membership of the Security Council," he said while also vouching for Germany. The reforms, if implemented, would allow 193 members of the assembly to suspend or strip the veto power of one of the five permanent members of the UNSC, namely, the US, the UK, Russia, China, and France.