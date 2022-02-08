Germany US 'absolutely United' On Russia Sanctions, 'we're Jointly Ready': Olaf Scholz

Germany and the United States are "absolutely united" on the prospects of sanctions on Moscow should the Russian leader Vladimir Putin invade Kyiv, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during his visit to Washington alongside US President Joe Biden on Monday, February 7. Berlin holds the rotating G7 presidency, reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the integration of the Western Balkans into European institutions, and to realize a Europe that is “whole, free, and at peace,” according to the joint statement issued by the Republic of Germany and Washington.

Germany and the United States affirmed their “united approach” to deterring Russia’s threats against Ukraine and pledged that the longstanding principles of rule-based international order were upheld in the region.

“Germany and the United States, together with our Allies and partners, are working closely together to pursue diplomatic resolutions of this situation,” US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a joint statement. Further, the statement read, that diplomacy “is the very best way forward for all sides, we both agree, including best for Russia, in our view.”

Germany's stance 'made very clear' to Russia: German Chancellor

German chancellor Olaf stated that he has made “very clear” about Germany’s stance to Russia and that “we’re ready to continue talks in good faith” with Russian leader Putin. Germany, said Olaf, has been a leader in ensuring the de-escalation of tensions and encouraging dialogue through the Normandy Format.

“But if Russia makes the choice to further invade Ukraine, we are jointly ready and all of NATO is ready,” the German chancellor Olaf Scholz said in the joint statement.

The United States and Germany have developed a “strong package of sanctions” that is going to demonstrate international resolve, and impose swift and severe consequences if Russia violates Ukraine’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity. German Chancellor and Joe Biden reiterated that all partners in Eastern Europe — European Union— have a united effort on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. “We discussed our shared commitment to NATO’s Article 5 responsibilities and reassurance of our eastern flank allies. We’re united in that as well,” said the two leaders. US president Joe Biden also thanked the Chancellor of Germany for hosting additional US forces and for the longstanding hospitality to the United States soldiers.