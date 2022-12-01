Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock To Visit India On Dec 5, Confirms MEA

In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock will pay an official visit to India on December 5, 2022, confirmed EAM spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"During her stay in Delhi, she will be hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for bilateral talks on December 5. They will hold discussions on bilateral issues as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," said the EAM spokesman.

Bagchi further noted that India and Germany marked 70 years of diplomatic ties in 2021. He said, "As strategic partners, India and Germany have had a long-standing relationship underpinned by common values and shared goals." He further noted that last year, India commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Germany. Emphasising the bilateral relationship between India and Germany, Bagchi stated that this year India had several high-level engagements with Germany, including PM Modi's visit to Berlin for the 6th India-Germany intergovernmental consultations. He further added that PM Modi had attended the G7 meeting as a partner at the invitation of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Notably, the announcement comes as Germany on November 30 promised to provide €1 billion (Rs 8,440 crore) for energy transition projects across the country under a bilateral partnership for green and sustainable development. The two sides agreed on providing funds to over 20 development projects over the next year during discussions held on November 29.

The funding will include 10% in grants and 90% in the form of lines of credit, which will be provided by KfW Development Bank with “very cheap interest” ranging from 2.7% to 3.2% for development projects in states such as Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. “We are keen to cover the whole country through this initiative and support all good ideas,” said German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann.

Through these funds, Germany aims to support India's efforts in the fields of renewable energy, sustainable urban development in smart cities, and sustainable use of natural resources, said Ackermann. While addressing a media briefing, Ackermann stated that India is the single largest recipient of German cooperation, and this is part of the deliberate positioning of the German government. India is a key partner, he said, noting that both Berlin and New Delhi have shared concerns to tackle climate change issues and similar approaches to addressing problems.

German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann meets Dr Jaishankar

German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann met EAM Jaishankar today, December 1, and the two leaders discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations. Dr. Jaishankar took to Twitter and said, ''Good to meet German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann today afternoon. Welcome his enthusiasm for expanding India-Germany relations.''

Jaishankar's Germany counterpart also posted about the meeting on the micro-blogging site and expressed that he was delighted to meet India's Foreign Minister. Further, he tweeted, ''We shared our ideas how to push Indo-Germany relations forward & we share the conviction that we should further strengthen strategic ties. We are happy that high ranking visits between our countries are a lively part of it!''

Image: ANI