Germany's Media Regulator Bans Russian State Broadcaster RT's German-language Service

A German media regulator has ordered the Russian state broadcaster, Russian Today (RT), to stop broadcasting its German-language programmes in the country. The ZAK regulator stated that the decision was taken as the Russian broadcaster lacks the necessary permission and that no application has been made or granted for RT DE. Notably, the ZAK regulator decides on applications from private groups to broadcast nationwide in Germany, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

In mid-December, RT DE began broadcasting its programmes over multiple platforms, including its website and satellite. It stated that its broadcasting complies with European legislation, and its Serbian broadcasting licence, which was issued on December 6, is valid until 2029. The RT further stated that it will go to court challenging the regulator's decision. Reacting to the development, the Russian foreign ministry stated that the German media regulator's decision sends a clear message that Moscow's concerns are defiantly ignored.

Germany, Russia at loggerheads over RT DE

"This action leaves us with no choice but to begin retaliatory steps against German media authorised in Russia, as well as Internet intermediaries who have unfairly and without cause removed the channel's accounts from their platforms," the ministry said in a statement. In recent months, there have been tensions between Germany and Russia regarding RT DE. YouTube pulled down two German RT feeds in September in a move centred on alleged coronavirus misinformation. Russian had warned of retaliation following the incident.

ZAK regulator did not approve RT's Serbian licence

Last year, Luxembourg denied RT's request for a satellite distribution licence for its German-language service. The country's authorities declared that Luxembourg was not the proper jurisdiction to rule on the request. It stated that RT's German service is based in Berlin and that a large portion of the company's workforce is based there, the AP reported. RT DE then went on to procure a Serbian licence for cable and satellite transmission, which has not been given approval by the ZAK regulator. Meanwhile, critics believe that RT is the Kremlin's propaganda, and it has also been labelled a "foreign agent" in the United States. It should be mentioned here that authorities in the United Kingdom have threatened to revoke the station's broadcasting licence, and Lithuania and Latvia have both banned the channel.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP