Germany's Scholz To Travel To Russia To Push For Diplomatic Path Forward Amid Ukraine Row

German chancellor Olaf Scholz is traveling to Moscow to hold bilateral dialogue with the Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 15, opting for a diplomatic path for Ukraine and Moscow to defuse the border tensions. Scholz will also travel to Kyiv between February 14 and 15 to hold talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to have “substantial" discussions as Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border in what West asserts is a prelude of an armed invasion.

The German Chancellor’s visit follows shortly after France’s President Emmanuel Macron met Putin. As he refused Kremlin’s request that he takes a Russian COVID-19 test upon his arrival due to fears of DNA theft, Macron met a fierce Putin this week, as he sat across the authoritarian leader on an extraordinarily lengthy table.

Macron's five-hour-long talks with Putin on 'end of an enormous table' yield zero outcomes

Despite sitting for over five hours at the table estimated to be up to 20 feet (six meters) long, the French leader seemingly failed to persuade the Russian leader on agreeing to any terms regarding his massive troop build-up. Kremlin, also later, rejected reports that the two leaders had agreed to de-escalate the tense standoff, as hopes dashed for Macron taking a leading mediator role for the Europe and NATO alliance as elections in France close in.

[Credit: Twitter/@spriter99880]

Berlin’s newly elected leader, Scholz whose stance as a NATO ally has been widely questioned by Ukraine for expressing solidarity with Russia, and arms ban on EU nation to Kyiv is slated to venture out to Kremlin to hold talks with the Russian leader.

"Our allies know exactly what they have in us," the German chancellor had said, pointing at Germany's massive contribution to NATO's deterrence efforts towards Russia that gives the NATO nation leverage.

Berlin, though, has provided a financial aid of nearly $2.26 billion or €2 billion to Ukraine in past years to counter Russian aggression. Sholz had iterated Germany’s effective ‘double strategy’ one, threatening Russia with sanctions if it invaded Ukraine, second offering a diplomatic path to calm the simmering tensions. During his visit to Washington, and speaking alongside the United States President Joe Biden, Olaf had said that Germany and US are "absolutely united" on the prospect of deterrence to the Kremlin’s offensive on Kyiv. Chancellor Olaf reaffirmed his commitment to implementing the integration of the Western Balkans into European institutions. Olaf stressed that Germany is committed to realizing Europe that is “whole, free, and at peace,” according to the joint statement issued by the Republic of Germany and Washington.