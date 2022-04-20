Germany's Wildlife Park Renames Boar Nicknamed After Russian President Vladimir Putin

A wild boar named after Russian President Vladimir Putin has been renamed by a Bavarian animal park in Germany amid the ongoing war in Eastern Europe. On Tuesday, the Bavarian animal park decided to change the boar's name, performing a ceremony that included a baptism of sorts in a popular water stock cube mixture that the animal likes, DW News reported. For a few weeks, the Mehlmeisel natural park in Bavaria had been considering a name change. 'Eberhofer' was picked as an apolitical name considering the existing situation in Eastern Europe. This name was reportedly chosen following an online vote that suggested famous Ukrainian names like Zelenskyy and Klitschko.

The animal park's operator Eckard Mickisch stated that he christened it after Putin when the boar came three years ago. He went on to say that he chose this moniker because the hog was a purebred Russian hog weighing approximately 200 kilos, or three times the weight of a wild boar found in Germany, the report stated. After the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out on February 24, Mickisch claimed it became uncomfortable to call the boar Putin.

The animal park receives 2,700 suggestions for boar's name

Mickisch stated he was particularly concerned about the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian visitors who had arrived in Germany fleeing the conflict. As per the DW report, the animal park had announced a contest for a new name on social media.

Mehlmeisel animal park chose Eberhofer, the name of the policeman in Rita Falk's popular Bavarian book series. This name was reportedly chosen after receiving 2,700 suggestions on social media. Mickisch also remarked that the park had extended an invitation to Franz Eberhofer to attend the baptism but did not receive a response.

Russia-Ukraine war

It should be mentioned here that the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its 56th day on Wednesday, April 20. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry alleged that Ukraine is prolonging the negotiation process and urged Kyiv to consider "realistic settlement options."

Notably, since the onset of the war on February 24, both countries also held several rounds of peace negotiations but they have failed to yield desired results so far.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)