Ghani Addresses Afghan Parliament, Asserts 'We Stand Forcefully Against Taliban Aggression

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on August 2 addressed a joint session of the Upper and Lower houses of the parliament and presented a security plan as fighting rages on across the country against the Taliban forces. While taking to Twitter, Ghani said that Afghans yearn for peace, but he also added that the nation will stand “forcefully” against the Taliban’s aggression. The Afghan leader went on to say that the parliament will pursue a negotiated path and further thanked the National Assembly for their unanimous declaration in support of Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF).

Today I addressed a joint session of the Wolesi and Meshrano Jirga. Our people yearn for peace and while we will pursue a negotiated path, we also stand forcefully against the Taliban’s aggression. I thank the National Assembly for their unanimous declaration in support of ANDSF. pic.twitter.com/qOEHX1q7rx — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) August 2, 2021

According to Al Jazeera, during the session, Ghani presented his security plan to the country’s parliament in Kabul, saying the situation in the nation will be under control within “six months”. He also said that the US has pledged their full support to the plan, adding that the current situation of the nation is the result of the “sudden” decision of international troops to withdraw from the country. But Ghani also said that the protection of the people is a duty he will carry on. Ghani also called on both houses of parliament to support his security plan and to encourage the people of Afghanistan to do so.

The Upper and Lower houses of the parliament, on the other hand, released a joint statement after Ghani’s address and expressed their full support for his security plan. As per reports, they declared their “firm” support to the republic, human rights, women’s rights and the freedom of speech. The lawmakers also said they stand with the ANDSF, “who sacrifice their lives for the nation”.

Ghani holds talks with jihadists, politicians

Meanwhile, earlier, Ghani even held a meeting with prominent Afghan political/jihadi leaders, women, and civil society/youth representatives to discuss the ongoing turmoil in the country. During the meeting, leaders also convened and unanimously declared their unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, said President Ashraf Ghani. These leaders also declared their full support for the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) in the presence of the country’s security leadership. While stressing the urgency for peace, all agreed that defending Afghanistan is our fundamental right,” tweeted Ghani.

جای بسا افتخار است که همه‌ی بزرگان مطرح سیاسی، رهبران جهادی، نمایندگان جامعه مدنی، خانم‌ها و علمای کرام در زیر چتر جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان به یک صدا بخاطر دفاع از حاکمیت و تمامیت ارضی کشور از نیروهای امنیتی و دفاعی کشور، در حضور مسوولان سکتور امنیتی و دفاعی اعلام حمایت کردند. pic.twitter.com/xRx3n7MHXJ — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) July 31, 2021

(Image: Twitter/AP)

