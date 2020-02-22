'Taliban's Commitment To Reduction Of Violence Will Guide Future Peace Process': Ghani

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has announced that the seven-day reduction in violence promised by the Taliban will determine the next steps to be taken by the government to ensure peace in the country. In a televised speech addressing the nation, he said, "The coming steps regarding the peace process will depend on the results and our assessment from the week of reduction in violence."

Reduction of violence a 'welcome step'

Ghani added, "It will clarify the direction and road for our future steps in the peace process." Reports indicate that the Taliban has announced a reduction of violence in an agreement with the United States as a preliminary step to signing a peace deal with Washington on February 29.

In his speech, Ghani claimed that the Afghan security forces will be on 'high-alerts' during this period. The week-long de-escalation came into force at Friday midnight and the Afghanistan government will be closely monitoring the situation.

According to reports, Ghani announced that military operations against other terrorist organisations will continue and security forces will only act defensively if they come under attack.

Read: India Congratulates Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani For Poll Victory

Read: Afghanistan Prez Ashraf Ghani Thanks India For 'supporting' Country's Democratic Process

The Afghanistan President has reportedly admitted that the government had originally demanded a full ceasefire, however, a reduction in the level of violence "an important step toward achieving a lasting ceasefire and peace". Ghani also reiterated that the peace process will be led by the Afghan government.

According to multiple reports, Washington and Kabul consider the reduction of violence a necessary step if a peace deal has to be signed in future because it will show Taliban's ability to control its fighters and reaffirm the organisation's commitment to peace.

Reports have claimed that Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson has asked all its fighters to strictly observe the reduction of violence but also added that they would remain on high alert in the even the Afghan security forces violate the agreement.

(Image Credit: AP)

Read: POTUS Donald Trump's India Visit A Stand-alone Affair - No Pakistan, No Afghanistan

Read: Afghanistan: Nine Homeless Drug Users Shot Dead In An Open Area In Kabul