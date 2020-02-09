The Debate
'Attentive Father': Gharial Carries Young Ones On Its Back To Cross River

Rest of the World News

A heartwarming picture has surfaced on the internet that shows an adult gharial carrying its young ones on its back while crossing a river lauded by netizens.

A heartwarming picture has surfaced on the internet that shows an adult gharial carrying its young ones on its back while crossing a river. The picture shows the adorable moment of an adult gharial crossing the Chambal river. The picture was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter and described the gharial as the "most attentive father in the town".

Netizens laud the photographer

Netizens lauded the photographer for capturing the heartwarming moment and thanked Kaswan for sharing it. Many talked about the importance of conserving the gharial species. According to the National Reptile Conservation Foundation, there are only about 200 gharials remaining in the world with 90 per cent of them in the National Chambal Sanctuary. Let us take a look at netizens reacted over the picture. 

