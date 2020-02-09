'Attentive Father': Gharial Carries Young Ones On Its Back To Cross River

A heartwarming picture has surfaced on the internet that shows an adult gharial carrying its young ones on its back while crossing a river. The picture shows the adorable moment of an adult gharial crossing the Chambal river. The picture was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter and described the gharial as the "most attentive father in the town".

READ: WATCH: Hungry Leopard Steals Food From The Jaws Of A Huge Crocodile

The most attentive #father in the town !! Picture captured by Dhritiman Mukherjee where a #Gharial taking kids across the #chambal river. Conservation efforts are helping this species to bounce back. And when we talk about river #conservation we are also talking for their future. pic.twitter.com/QAYV1afbqe — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 6, 2020

Netizens laud the photographer

Netizens lauded the photographer for capturing the heartwarming moment and thanked Kaswan for sharing it. Many talked about the importance of conserving the gharial species. According to the National Reptile Conservation Foundation, there are only about 200 gharials remaining in the world with 90 per cent of them in the National Chambal Sanctuary. Let us take a look at netizens reacted over the picture.

READ: Rare Fossil Of Bone-crushing Reptile Related To Modern Crocodiles Found In Brazil

#father's I say are truly attentive no doubt. I had to zoom in to actually understand the picture.#conservation efforts and Dhritiman Mukherjee 👍👍👍👍 — Akhila Khan (@AkhilaAKhan) February 6, 2020

Attentive and efficient too.. — Wanderer Akash (@WandererAkash) February 6, 2020

This photo is just amazing and unbelievable. — kantimoy (@kantimoy2001) February 6, 2020

Responsible father. — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) February 6, 2020

It's a so marvelous picture of love and affection, unparalleled. — Mohan Bairwa (@drmohanbairwa) February 6, 2020

We need to protect gharial. They are precious. — Pravesh Pardeshi (@PraveshPardesh5) February 6, 2020

Carrying the future. — akhil (@ackhillies) February 6, 2020

Nature is great and kind 😊 — Dhokla ben, ગુજરાતી છોકરી 😎 (@memewaligujju) February 6, 2020

So Glorious!!😍 — Krish (@supkrish) February 6, 2020

READ: Indonesia: Authorities Cancel Contest For Removing Tyre Off Crocodile's Neck

READ: Indonesia: Authorities Offer Reward To Remove Tyre Off Crocodile's Neck