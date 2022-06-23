Ghislaine Maxwell Should Be Imprisoned For At Least 30 Years, Say Prosecutors

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell should spend at least 30 years in jail for her role in the sexual exploitation of underage girls by her onetime partner, millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, during a 10-year period, prosecutors said in written arguments on June 22, The Associated Press reported. According to prosecutors, she should serve between 30 and 55 years in jail, in accordance with federal sentence standards.

They presented their recommendations to the judge who will preside over a sentencing hearing in Manhattan federal court on June 28. Maxwell, 60, was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges in December after a month-long trial that included testimony from four women who said they were assaulted when underage.

In a sentencing statement last week, defence lawyers argued that she should be sentenced to no more than five years in jail and should not be held responsible for Epstein's crimes because he was the mastermind and primary abuser and orchestrated the crimes for his personal enjoyment. Epstein committed suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting a federal sex trafficking prosecution in Manhattan.

But prosecutors said Maxwell played an instrumental role in the horrific sexual abuse of multiple young teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 at some of Epstein's palatial residences. Her crimes were described as "monstrous." Prosecutors also asked the judge to reject Maxwell's clemency requests, claiming that she had suffered inexcusably in jail while awaiting trial and afterwards.

Maxwell identified, groomed, and abused multiple victims: Prosecutors

“As part of a disturbing agreement with Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell identified, groomed, and abused multiple victims, while she enjoyed a life of extraordinary luxury and privilege. In her wake, Maxwell left her victims permanently scarred with emotional and psychological injuries,” prosecutors wrote adding that "damage can never be undone, but it can be accounted for in crafting a just sentence for Maxwell’s crimes," AP reported.

According to her defence attorneys, she had suffered death threats and terrible conditions that had caused her to lose hair and weight. On the other hand, prosecutors said Epstein gave Maxwell virtually all of the $22.5 million in assets she claimed in a bail request that was never approved.

Quotes from letters given to the judge by women who testified during the trial were also included in the sentencing proposal, including Kate, an ex-model from the United Kingdom who stated that the effects of what Ghislaine Maxwell did "have been far reaching for me".

Image: AP