Ghislaine Maxwell Was Physically Abused In Jail By Guard, Her Lawyer Writes To Judge

Convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly claimed through her lawyer on Tuesday that a guard physically abused her at a federal lockup in Brooklyn and was even punished for complaining about it. In a letter to a Manhattan federal judge, Maxwell’s attorney Bobbi Sternheim relayed that her client was sexually violated while undergoing a pat-down search in her isolation cell.

The lawyer also said that when the British socialite asked for a camera to be used to capture what was happening, the guard “replied ‘no’”.

In the letter dated February 16, Sternheim wrote, “When Ms. Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action.” Maxwell’s attorney also noted that when days later, Epstein’s ex-girlfriend retaliated against for reporting the abuse when a guard ordered her into a shower to clean, sanitise and scrub the walls with a broom.

Sternheim also wrote that Maxwell was denied a request that the encounter with the guard in the limited space be recorded. As per the Associated Press report, a spokesperson for prosecutors declined to comment on Sternheim’s letter to judge Nathan.

Maxwell awaiting July trial

The 59-year-old is being held without bail since July 2, 2020, when she was arrested from a secluded private property in New Hampshire. According to reports, prosecutors have also said that Maxwell refused to open the doors for the FBI agents, who then busted through to find her in an interior room. After being denied bail, she is awaiting a July trial on charges that she recruited three teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s and even committed perjury during 2016 depositions in a civil case. Maxwell, however, has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Maxwell was arrested almost exactly a year after Epstein was arrested to face sex trafficking charges. The convicted sex offender reportedly killed himself in Manhattan jail a month after his arrest. While denying British socialist’s $28.5 million bail, the US District Judge Alison Nathan cited her risks of fleeing. Therefore, Maxwell, who pleaded guilty, will now remain behind bars until her trial begins on July 12, 2021.

