'Ghost' Modelling Zara Jeans Leaves People Confused, See Pics

People are left confused after fashion brand Zara decided to model its jeans in a very unique or rather 'ghostly' way. People on social media are taking the retail clothing giant for a ride as they questioned the way it was modelling its new jeans, some even went on to troll the behemoth for not using real models for product photography. Some users on social media also suggested that the company must be using a 'fashion-loving ghost' that is more than happy to try out the new collection.

Read: Priyanka Chopra All Set To Appear At World Economic Forum; Shares Pictures From Davos

Zara trolled for not using models

A user named '@GrrlGhost' decided to take a few screenshots and shared it on Twitter to ask one simple question, "why have Zara decided to model its jeans this way?" Other users had no answer for sure but they instead decided to poke fun at the company and the way it's modelling the jeans. According to the pictures shared on Twitter, the jeans will cost you around £34, which will be about Rs 3,124. The jeans, for now, will come in two different colour shades, one will be white and the other will be acid black.

Read: Shivin Narang's Pictures With Karishma Tanna And Jennifer Winget Are Too Cute To Miss

Lmao why have Zara decided to model jeans like this pic.twitter.com/xWhOxmMvB4 — sneaky dogfriend (@GrrlGhost) January 19, 2020

Good to see my dad landed a modelling contract — ΜC (@MattChReport) January 20, 2020

You are asking the wrong question!

Not “why” but “how”?

There is some weird voodoo magic keeping them jeans stood up! — Jamie Smith (@JamieSm53470133) January 19, 2020

Read: Kourtney Kardashian's Pictures With Her Kids Will Be The Perfect Dose Of Cuteness For You

Some even compared the jeans with Jimmy Neutron, while others took the opportunity to relate it to John Cena's "You can't see me" catchphrase, which was flooded on the post. Charlie Chaplin memes were also taking over the post as the baggy jeans had some similarities with the pants of the English comic actor. Zara also faced criticism for not using models and trying to do cost-cutting.

Plus credit the man in the photo next time. pic.twitter.com/Ye1elKBVxV — SIR CLINT (@sirclint17) January 20, 2020

Read: Man Plugs PS4 Into Airport Monitor To Play 'Apex Legends', See Picture