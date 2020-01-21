The Debate
'Ghost' Modelling Zara Jeans Leaves People Confused, See Pics

Rest of the World News

People are left confused after fashion brand Zara decided to model its jeans in a very unique or rather 'ghostly' way. Netizens are trolling the behemoth.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ghost

People are left confused after fashion brand Zara decided to model its jeans in a very unique or rather 'ghostly' way. People on social media are taking the retail clothing giant for a ride as they questioned the way it was modelling its new jeans, some even went on to troll the behemoth for not using real models for product photography. Some users on social media also suggested that the company must be using a 'fashion-loving ghost' that is more than happy to try out the new collection.

Zara trolled for not using models

A user named '@GrrlGhost' decided to take a few screenshots and shared it on Twitter to ask one simple question, "why have Zara decided to model its jeans this way?" Other users had no answer for sure but they instead decided to poke fun at the company and the way it's modelling the jeans. According to the pictures shared on Twitter, the jeans will cost you around £34, which will be about Rs 3,124. The jeans, for now, will come in two different colour shades, one will be white and the other will be acid black. 

Some even compared the jeans with Jimmy Neutron, while others took the opportunity to relate it to John Cena's "You can't see me" catchphrase, which was flooded on the post. Charlie Chaplin memes were also taking over the post as the baggy jeans had some similarities with the pants of the English comic actor. Zara also faced criticism for not using models and trying to do cost-cutting. 

Published:
COMMENT
