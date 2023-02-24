Neil DeGrasse Tyson Admits He Has 'no Idea' About Origin Of Giant Ball On Japan's Beach

A giant rusted ball that washed ashore in Japan has raised questions about its mysterious origin, with several news outlets reaching out to experts who could help provide some explanation. However, they have not been able to find much luck, as authorities and scientists have been equally perplexed by the ball that continues to make rounds on social media.

In a conversation with CNN, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson admitted that he has "no idea" and the truth might be more mundane than imagined. "I have no idea, why does everyone have to know everything at all times. Because that's what discovery is. Discovery is what you're doing when you don't know what you're doing, you're on the edge. And so, yeah it could be a hoax, somebody put it in the ocean and let it wash up," he added.

Laughing at the rumour that it could be the egg of the fictional character Godzilla, the astrophysicist joked: "Don't poke it unless you're ready." "So I'll be delighted when we learn what it is, it is probably something prosaic, unfortunately. But people's imaginations just run wild and that's fun, that makes great fiction and side fiction stories, but usually, it's something less interesting than you imagine," he said.

Mysterious ball becomes subject of debate on social media

Tyson's remarks come as several speculations emerge on social media, some realistic, while some beyond belief. The saga began when a massive iron ball was found on the Enshu beach in the Japanese city of Hamamatsu. As the news broke out, authorities rushed to the scene to find out under what circumstances the sphere ended up on the beach. While they were unable to find its origin, they said that the object wasn't likely to explode.

On social media, users rolled out with all sorts of conspiracy theories. "Chinese balloon," one Twitter user said, referring to the Chinese surveillance balloon that was spotted flying in the US airspace earlier this month. "Just an FYI to anyone who is sucked into news media... the ball they found in Japan... is nothing more than a metal buoy. The media is spinning it out of proportion!" wrote another.