Gibraltar Confirms First Case Of Deadly Coronavirus In The Country

Gibraltar has confirmed its first case of coronavirus outbreak on March 3, as per the reports. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo wrote on Twitter that they have a confirmed case of COVID 19 in the British overseas territory. He added that the patient had travelled to Northern Italy via Malaga airport. He also added that the government will be updating more information as soon as they are able to get updates on it. According to the international media reports, a government statement added that the person is now self-isolating and efforts are being made to contact medical staff with whom they have had contact.

We have a confirmed case of #Coronavirus #Covid19 in Gibraltar. The patient had travelled to Northern Italy via Malaga airport. The patient is happily recovering well and their partner has no symptoms. We will make more information available as soon as we are able to. pic.twitter.com/kK00add6yR — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) March 3, 2020

Please keep up the best personal hygiene with regular and full hand washing etc. — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) March 3, 2020

Saudi confirms first case

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia has also confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 infection on March 3. The citizen that contracted the disease entered the Gulf country from Iran via Bahrain and did not confirm his travel itinerary at the border checkpoint, confirmed agency report. Health Ministry of Saudi Arabia said reportedly said that the patient was isolated from the premises with immediate effect.

It said that citizens who interacted with the confirmed case were quarantined along with him. Their samples were in the laboratory with pending test results, it added. Jordan and Tunisia were among other countries that detected primary cases of COVID-19 recently. Czech Republic, Scotland, and the Dominican Republic also reported their first cases of coronavirus as the malignant pathogen spread to at least 60 countries across the globe.

