Giles Coren Receives Flak For 'homophobic' Comment On Owen Jones

The Times columnist Giles Coren made an alleged homophobic comment against Guardian columnist Owen Jones in his latest contribution to British daily. Coren, in his “prediction” about the year 2020, said that Jones will get a peerage in resignation honours of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. He went on to comment on Jones’ future and the latter accused the newspaper of printing not so “subtle homophobia”.

Not exactly subtle homophobia being printed by @thetimes, is it? pic.twitter.com/8SbvRxJMCr — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) December 31, 2019

Coren, in his defence, claimed that he didn’t know Jones was homosexual. The Times columnist said that he just wouldn’t attack or mock Jones for being gay, claiming that he has never done that to anybody in 25 years of writing. “I’ve always quite admired his way of presenting his position. And his articulacy. It’s just a joke about the possibility of someone as ‘pure’ as him being corrupted in the end,” Coren replied to a tweet.

Netizens furious

Social media resonated with Jones’ accusation and lambasted Times columnist for his alleged homophobic remark. ''Speaking from Ireland and as someone who spent many years living in different parts of the UK, its frightening to see events unfold. Unfortunately the shambolic platform and self indulgence of the left has gifted bigots like Coren this opportunity to gloat for many years to come,” commented a user.

The Guardian columnist said that one should expect a lot more such comments after recent election results that gave the Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an overwhelming majority. Jones added that the result is being interpreted as a mandate to say anything and everything about minorities.

Jones has been critical of those mainstream newspapers that keep pushing the agenda of the government without questioning them. Hours after the incident, The 35-year-old political commentator posted a snippet of The Times and took an apparent jibe at the editorial stance of the newspaper.

What’s funny is the very few left wingers with a media platform are treated as illegitimate interlopers who are just activists, and nothing more, while mainstream newspapers behave in a way which the Soviet press would have regarded as too embarrassingly subservient pic.twitter.com/PReBowqq4d — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) January 1, 2020

