Giles Coren Receives Flak For 'homophobic' Comment On Owen Jones

Rest of the World News

The Times columnist Giles Coren made an alleged homophobic comment against Guardian columnist Owen Jones in his latest contribution to the British daily.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Giles Coren

The Times columnist Giles Coren made an alleged homophobic comment against Guardian columnist Owen Jones in his latest contribution to British daily. Coren, in his “prediction” about the year 2020, said that Jones will get a peerage in resignation honours of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. He went on to comment on Jones’ future and the latter accused the newspaper of printing not so “subtle homophobia”.

Coren, in his defence, claimed that he didn’t know Jones was homosexual. The Times columnist said that he just wouldn’t attack or mock Jones for being gay, claiming that he has never done that to anybody in 25 years of writing. “I’ve always quite admired his way of presenting his position. And his articulacy. It’s just a joke about the possibility of someone as ‘pure’ as him being corrupted in the end,” Coren replied to a tweet.

Read: Ruth Jones Defends Use Of Homophobic Slur In 'Gavin And Stacey'

Netizens furious

Social media resonated with Jones’ accusation and lambasted Times columnist for his alleged homophobic remark. ''Speaking from Ireland and as someone who spent many years living in different parts of the UK, its frightening to see events unfold. Unfortunately the shambolic platform and self indulgence of the left has gifted bigots like Coren this opportunity to gloat for many years to come,” commented a user.

The Guardian columnist said that one should expect a lot more such comments after recent election results that gave the Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an overwhelming majority. Jones added that the result is being interpreted as a mandate to say anything and everything about minorities. 

Read: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Slams Corruption Probe Into Son With Homophobic Outburst

Jones has been critical of those mainstream newspapers that keep pushing the agenda of the government without questioning them. Hours after the incident, The 35-year-old political commentator posted a snippet of The Times and took an apparent jibe at the editorial stance of the newspaper. 

Read: Sam Smith Opens Up About Coming Out As Non-binary In A 'homophobic' Music Industry

Read: Everton Will Investigate On Allegations Of Homophobic Chants During Match Against Chelsea

Published:
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL