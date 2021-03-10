Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution For Interim Provincial Status

The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution demanding the status of the interim province for the region, said GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan on March 9. The resolution was presented by the leader of the House along with Khan stating that Pakistan’s principal position aligning with the United Nations (UN) resolutions on the Kashmir issue must be upheld. The resolution reportedly read, "GB should be given the status of an interim constitutional province and representation in the National Assembly and other federal bodies".

Khan even took to Twitter on Tuesday saying, “Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously passed a historic resolution demanding the provision of constitutional rights to the region. I myself presented the resolution in the assembly. I am thankful to the opposition leader for their support.” READ | PSL 2021 debacle not to end Pakistan woes, COVID-19 hits PCB headquarters in Lahore

“And also the members of the government for working their best to create consensus. The demand for constitutional rights is a unanimous demand of the people of GB, not of an individual/ party only. The unity we've shown on this issue needs to be repeated again at the federal level,” he added. READ | ISI blocked Pakistan judges from delivering justice in Daniel Pearl's murder case: Report

Pakistan’s Federal Minister called it a ‘historic day’

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhary declared Tuesday as a 'historic day' while also noting that the development of the house passing the resolution unanimously is a huge “leap forward”. He said, “Histrionic day for the people of #GilgitBaltistan all parties unanimously demand interim provincial status for GB to ensure constitutional rights for the people... truly a leap forward... kudoos to all who made it possible.”

The move by the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly came after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in 2020 about granting provisional provincial status to GB during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations. At the time, Khan had announced, “One of the three reasons for me to come to Gilgit-Baltistan is to announce that we have decided to grant Gilgit-Baltistan the provisional Provincial status. We have taken this decision keeping in mind the UN”s Security Council’s resolutions.”