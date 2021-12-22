Gilgit Baltistan: Massive Protest Erupts Against Pak Govt Over Unemployment & Inflation

Faced with massive unemployment and prices of goods rising astronomically high, residents in Gilgil Baltistan took to the streets to express their disappointment with the administration. Since earlier this week, people in various districts, including the westernmost Ghizer, staged massive protests raising their voices against the false promises made by the Pakistani administration. During the elections, the Imran Khan government had made several pledges for the upliftment of the illegally occu[pied region but failed to fulfil them later. More surprisingly, they also lifted subsidies on various goods over time.

Many protesters highlighted that the constant unemployment has taken a massive toll on the mental health of the native population. According to a report by Free Press Journal, the unemployment rate is particularly high amongst people with high qualifications including those with postgraduate and doctorate degrees. In addendum, the increasing rate of inflation has pushed them into debt and depression. Notably, Pakistan had promised the people of Gilgit Baltistan jobs, education and prosperity as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Constant protests

The region has witnessed massive protests in recent months. According to the locals, the policies framed by Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government alter the demographics of the region and systematically secure the ownership of the land that is possessed by locals. It is worth mentioning that Islamabad has recently granted non-natives to gain lease-based control of the hotels and lands in the region. According to the locals, they would never let such anti-native policies get implemented in the region. They alleged that the residents of Gilgit-Blistan were not consulted while drafting such policies.

Notably, Gilgit-Baltistan is a region administered by Pakistan as an administrative territory and constitutes the northern portion of the larger Kashmir region, which has been the subject of a dispute between India and Pakistan since 1947. Since it is illegally captured the area, Pakistan has been looting it of its resources for over the last seven decades. After India abrogated the controversial Article 370 in August 2019, Islamabad stepped up its exploitative agenda to further exploit the region.

(File Image: ANI)

(With inputs from ANI)