Gilgit-Baltistan: Protest Erupts Against Pak Govt Over Corruption, Food Supply Shortage

Residents of Pakistan occupied Gilgit-Baltistan organised a massive protest on Monday against black marketing and shortage of food supply amid sub-zero temperatures. The demonstrators are outraged with Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the region as they blame the administration for corruption and black-marketing. According to ANI, people in Gilgit-Baltistan are lacking basic facilities during the harsh winter season and black-marketing of daily food products and corruption by the government officials add to their woes.

The protesters yesterday blocked the roads in Gilgit city. They said that they are facing a severe shortage of wheat flour. They added that they will continue their agitation all over the region until the wheat quota is restored and standard wheat and flour is not provided.

The Gilgit-Baltistan based Awami Action Committee (AAC) organised a protest in Skardu against repeated and prolonged power shedding along with the crisis of food items, amidst heavy snowfall in the region. Speakers at the protests said that the Pakistani state has failed to deliver, even to provide the basic necessities of life to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. They expressed anger against Islamabad for keeping the occupied region backward and underdeveloped.

Demonstrations in Gilgit-Baltistan

During the elections, the Imran Khan government had made several pledges for the upliftment of the illegally occupied region, however, they failed to fulfil them later. In recent months, protesters have even highlighted that the constant unemployment has taken a massive toll on the mental health of the native population. Additionally, the increasing rate of inflation has pushed them into debt and depression.

Notably, Pakistan had promised the people of Gilgit-Baltistan jobs, education and prosperity as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). But according to the locals, the policies framed by Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government alter the demographics of the region and systematically secure the ownership of the land that is possessed by locals. They said that they would never let such anti-native policies get implemented in the region. They even alleged that the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan were not consulted while drafting such policies.



Gilgit-Baltistan is a region administered by Pakistan as an administrative territory and constitutes the northern portion of the larger Kashmir region, which has been the subject of a dispute between India and Pakistan since 1947. Since it is an illegally captured area, Pakistan has been looting it of its resources for over the last seven decades. After India abrogated the controversial Article 370 in August 2019, Islamabad stepped up its exploitative agenda to further exploit the region.

