Giscard D'Estaing's Death: World Leaders Mourn Demise Of Former French President

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday expressed condolences over the demise of the country's former president Valery Giscard d'Estaing, who died of COVID-19 complications on December 2. In a press statement issued by the presidential office, Macron expressed condolences to the wife and children of Giscard d'Estaing and also to the people of Auvergne region, where the leader had served as the President of the Regional Council.

"The guidelines set by him for France are still determining our steps. The servant of the state, the politician of progress and freedom: his death is a mourning for the French people," a statement from Macron's office read.

World leaders mourn Giscard d'Estaing's death

Giscard d'Estaing's death garnered condolences from several world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said the former French president's demise is a loss for all of Europe, including Germany, who lost a "friend". European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier also mourned the death of the French leader saying, "For Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, Europe needed to be a French ambition and France a modern nation. Respect."

Pour Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, l’Europe devait être une ambition française et la France une nation moderne . Respect pic.twitter.com/dvmL29cqr7 — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) December 2, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Giscard as an important figure in modernising France and credited the former French president for the creation of the Group of Seven (G7). Irish Minister of State for European Affairs took to Twitter to express grief as he described Giscard d'Estaing as a "key architect" in shaping the modern European Union.

Valéry Giscard d'Estaing was a hugely important figure in modernising France, and his legacy is still felt today. 3/4 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 3, 2020

As President he was an architect of what has now become the G7. My thoughts are with his family and the French people. 4/4 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 3, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, former President of France. As a key architect in helping to shape our modern European Union, he made a major contribution to French and European political life. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡ªðŸ‡ºðŸ‡«ðŸ‡· — Thomas Byrne TD - ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡ªðŸ‡º (@ThomasByrneTD) December 3, 2020

President of the Republic, Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, architect of Europe's last major reform, has died.



May his commitment and the energy he so ably demonstrated on the Convention guide us in our work in the Conference on the Future of Europe ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡º pic.twitter.com/5ZUeMbJSBf — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) December 2, 2020

Rest in peace Valery Giscard d’Estaing. A great European. #RIP — Ville Cantell (@villecantell) December 3, 2020

Giscard d'Estaing served as president of France from 1974 to 1981 and was known for his contribution to integrating Europe. Giscard d'Estaing along with his German counterpart Chancellor Helmut Schmidt helped form the European Union as we know it today. In September this year, Giscard was hospitalised in Paris and was later diagnosed with a lung infection. He was discharged but was admitted again in November and later died due to the consequences of COVID-19 illness.

