'Glad To Contribute To GoI's Goals': Swedish Firm Saab To Produce Weapons System In India

In a major announcement, Swedish defence major Saab on Tuesday notified that it will set up a manufacturing facility in India for the production of its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon systems. Notably, this will be Saab's first manufacturing facility for the Carl-Gustaf M4 outside Sweden. The move came in view of the company's ambitions to ramp up its production.

"The production of the shoulder-fired weapons having a range of 1,500 metres will start in 2024," news agency PTI quoted Saab’s senior vice president Gorgen Johansson as saying. He further added, "The facility in India will support the production of the weapon systems for the Indian Armed Forces as well as components for users of the system around the world."

"It is a natural step to set up a production facility for Carl-Gustaf M4 in India as we have a long and close association with the Indian Army. The Indian defence forces are one of the foremost users of the system," Johansson added.

Saab to contribute in 'Make in India'

Addressing a media briefing, the vice president of the company said that the company will make the latest generation of state-of-the-art weapons in India. He further stated that Saab will also be partnering with Indian sub-suppliers and the systems manufactured in the facility will also meet the requirements of India's "Make in India" initiative.

"We are glad to be able to contribute to the government of India’s goals of developing a world-class defence industry and proud to offer the Indian Armed Forces our Carl-Gustaf M4 made in India," PTI quoted Johansson.

Carl-Gustaf M3

Notably, the now-defunct Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) was manufacturing Carl-Gustaf M3 weapon systems under a tie-up with Saab for years. Following the news of Saab establishing a factory in India, it was clearly stated that the company will continue its partnership with Munitions India Limited (MIL) and Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) to manufacture the Carl-Gustaf weapon and its ammunition. The MIL and AWEIL were set up after OFB was disbanded.

It is important to note that almost all the forward posts of the Indian Army standing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) confronting the Chinese forces are equipped with these weapon systems.