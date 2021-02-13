Glasgow: Pics Of 200 Homeless People Waiting In Extreme Winter Sparks Outrage

Various images of 200 homeless people standing in line for a hot meal from a soup kitchen in Glasgow has surfaced on the internet and has enraged a few people. According to the reports by the Euro Weekly, the temperatures were hitting a new low at -6C. The image was posted by Graeme Weir, who is a volunteer with the Kindness Homeless Street Team.

Efforts by homeless street team

According to the reports by Sky News, Graeme said that this makes him very angry and this needs to stop. He further added that he knew few of those people personally and most of them are good people who have just hit a wee bump in the road. He urged how as a civilised and caring nation, people need to step up. While Graeme is upset about the situation, netizens all over the social media are praising the efforts made by the team.

Read: Couple Reunites Amid Dumping Of Homeless People Out Of Indore

The Kindness Homeless Street Team took to its official Facebook handle and shared a few images from the same night. “What a Friday! Andy, Paddy and Drew got two people comfortable in their homes today! The shop is bursting at the seams with everyone’s kindness! We still require clothing and footwear. It was freezing cold tonight in George Square. Everyone all fed and looked after! Thank you to everyone for your support! It’s honestly blown us away as a group! We also sent our excess food to the Bellgrove to reach more people”, read the caption of the Facebook post. Let’s have a look at the images.

"So impressed, thank you for shouldering the burden where our government has failed.....again", wrote a facebook user. The post has managed to gather over 400 reactions. Another Facebook user wrote, "My granddaughter never got any response from the girl she gives the hats to bring to you so she will try and call in after her night shift finish next week .I hope you have enough from the last lot that I sent .You are angels".

Read: UK PM Visits Hospital's Laboratory In Glasgow

Read: Treat Homeless People With Humanity: Indore Official To Staff

Also Read: In UK, Roving Teams Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Shots To Homeless

(Image Credits: Facebook/KindnessHomelessStreetTeamGlasgow)