Global Acceptance Of LGBTQ Community Gained Momentum Across World In 2021: Report

Despite significant improvements in legislation and norms around the world regarding same-sex marriage and LGBTQ rights, public opinion on the acceptance of homosexuality in society remains severely split by country, region, and economic development. However, according to a report by the US-based Pew Research Centre, the global acceptance of the LGBTQ community gained momentum around the world this year. Nonetheless, this does not mean that stigma, prejudice, or homophobic violence are no longer present, the report stated. Conservative administrations have stoked anti-LGBTQ sentiment in the name of family values in places like Poland and Hungary, reversing hard-won advances.

The global backsliding on democracy and human rights, and the Coronavirus pandemic have disproportionately impacted LGBTQ communities in many countries. Despite setbacks and abuses, several countries around the world have sparked optimism this year by taking steps to improve LGBTQ rights. This year, Bhutan, a tiny Himalayan kingdom, became the latest Asian country to legalise homosexuality. King Druk Gyalpo signed a law enacted by parliament in February revising a clause in Bhutan's penal code that criminalised homosexuality.

Bangladesh elects its first transgender mayor

In the month of November, Bangladesh elected its first transgender mayor. Nazrul Islam Ritu, a "third gender" won a landslide election to become mayor of Trilochanpur, a small rural town in the western part of the country. Nepal, another Himalayan country, for the first time included a third gender category in its census this year. Meanwhile, in the United States, rights related to sexual orientation and gender identity were restored, which were pushed back by the previous administration led by Donald Trump. President Joe Biden also lifted a prohibition on transgender people serving in the military. He also issued an executive order promising to use US diplomacy and foreign aid to promote and safeguard LGBTQ rights around the world.

Botswana Court upheld a verdict that decriminalised same-sex relationships

In September, Switzerland became one of the last Western European countries to authorise same-sex marriage, with nearly two-thirds of voters supporting it in a referendum. Same-sex couples will be able to marry in civil ceremonies and will have the same privileges as other married couples as a result of the changed law in the country. In June, France enacted a law allowing women in same-sex relationships and single women to receive free fertility treatments such as artificial insemination and in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Meanwhile, in the month of November, Botswana's court of appeal upheld a 2019 verdict that decriminalised same-sex relationships, which was hailed as a landmark victory for African LGBT rights activists. Before the 2019 High Court judgement, homosexuality was a crime punishable by up to seven years in prison in Botswana, the report by Pew Research Centre stated.

Image: AP/Unsplash