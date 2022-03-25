Global Conference In The Hague Demands Recognition Of Bangladeshi Genocide Of 1971

In a bid to acknowledge the suffering and honour the victims of the genocide underwent during the Bangladesh Liberation war, the Speakers at a conference in Hague demanded the international recognition of the Bangladeshi genocide. The killings that transpired during the war in 1971, saw 3 million people killed, 2 million women facing brutal atrocities and around 10 mn people being forced to cross borders and relocate to India.

Demand for recognising 1971 Bangladesh Genocide

The demand was made during the international conference held on March 24 titled, 'Bangladesh: Justice after genocide' at Leiden University in The Hague and organized by Europe-based Bangladeshi diaspora organization European Bangladesh Forum (EBF) in collaboration with the Leiden University UNICEF Student Team the Hague & SESA (Southeast and South Asian) Club by CIROS (Community of International Relations and Organisations Students). The conference featured a couple of Q&A discussions, wherein over 72 students from various universities of the Netherlands participated.

The former member of the Bangladesh Parliament M Mahjabeen Khaled shared her personal story and said, "That topic is very personal to me and my family and the war of liberation defines me and what I am today."

"1971 liberation war has narrated thousands of personal stories and I hope that in the 21st century the global community will stand alongside Bangladesh, not just to remember, but also to recognise the Bangladesh Genocide of 1971."

A Pakistan diplomat and former Pakistani ambassador to the US Hussain Haqqani, while paying tributes to Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, founder of Bangladesh, said:

"Had he lived, I am certain he would have supported the idea of a formal apology from Pakistan for the tragedy inflicted on the people of Bangladesh during their war of liberation. This demand is supported by fair-minded people, like Pakistani dissidents like me,"

Remembering Rehman's sacrifice, Haqqani said that collective apologies help heal wounds and enable nations to deal with past wrongdoings. EBF is also planning to hold demonstrations on March 25 in front of the United Nations building in Geneva to demand the trial of the perpetrators of violence during the genocide and also the international recognition of the genocide committed by the Pakistani Army. Rights group says the horrors of 1971 are considered one of the worst mass atrocities in history.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC), commemorating Genocide Remembrance Day on March 24, organised a protest in front of the National Museum in Shahbag. Leaders and participants demanded international recognition of this genocide or Operation Searchlight- a planned military pacification carried out by the Pakistani Army. They also demanded an apology by the Pakistan Government and a trial of Pakistani War Criminals immediately.