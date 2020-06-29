Global COVID-19 Death Toll Shoots Pass Half Million Mark Amid Second Wave Fears

The global COVID-19 death toll crossed the half million mark on June 28, according to John Hopkins tally. According to the reports, more than 500,000 people have now died worldwide because of the infection with the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reaching over 10 million.

The worldwide death toll has doubled in just over seven weeks. The grim milestone comes as many hard-hit countries are easing lockdown restrictions despite the health experts warnings that the pandemic is still in its infancy.

Economic Downturn

As the number of confirmed cases also surpassed 10 million worldwide, health officials are bracing for a second wave of the deadly virus infections. Some countries are experiencing a resurgence in infections, leading authorities to partially reinstate lockdowns, as per reports.

North America, Latin America and Europe each account for around 25% of cases, while Asia and the Middle East have around 11% and 9% respectively, according to the tally based on government reports.

United States is one of the worst-hit nations with President Donald Trump being heavily criticised for his handling of the crisis. He was also criticised for not wearing a mask in public despite his administration's recommendations. The COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the global economy and put many people out of jobs.

Meanwhile in India, the total COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 29 soared to 5,08,953 of which 1,97,387 are active while 2,95,881 people have recovered. About 15,685 people have died thus far as per the Union Health Ministry release.

Image Credits: AP