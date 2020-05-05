Global Covid Death Toll Crosses 250,000 Out Of 3.6 Million Cases: Johns Hopkins University

More than a quarter-million people have died due to coronavirus globally, the latest tally by Johns Hopkins University has said. The virus broke out in Wuhan, China, in December last year and has spread across the world, leading to severe health, economic, and humanitarian crises.

Quarter million deaths

More than 3,584,322 cases have been reported across the globe with USA, China, Spain, Italy being amongst the worst affected nations due to the virus. As per the Johns Hopkins tally, there have been 251,580 deaths at the time of publishing.

India went into a strict lockdown on March 24 and has completed six weeks, with the Union government gradually lifting restrictions. At latest count, there are 46433 total cases and 1568 deaths.

