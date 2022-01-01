Last Updated:

Global Family Day 2022: Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

The Global Family Day or World Peace Day is commemorated every year on January 1 all across the globe to deliver a message of unity and harmony

The Global Family Day or World Peace Day is commemorated every year on January 1 all across the globe to deliver a message of unity and harmony. This day is marked to encourage people from different ethnicities, religions, colours as well as nationals to come together to promoted world peace and to find a way to thrive and coexist in comradeship. This day also reminds individuals to spend quality time with family members in between their busy schedules.  

Global Family Day wishes: 

Family is like branches on a tree. We all grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one, happy Global Family Day. 

Family is not just an important thing, it is everything. Happy global Family Day 

Celebrate this global Family Day with that foster feeling of fraternity, brotherhood, peace and sharing. 

It isn't enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn't enough to believe in it, one must work at it. Happy World Peace Day 

The real and lasting victories are those of peace and not of war. Happy World Peace Day 

Families are like fudge mostly sweet with a few nuts. Happy global Family Day 

Global Family Day quotes: 

Other things may change us but we start and end with the family- Anthony Brandt 

Family is the most important thing in the world- Princess Diana 

Do not leave the world and lose your soul, intelligence is better than silver or gold- Bob Marley 

Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city-  George burns 

Family time is the best time- Carmelo Anthony 

What can you do to promote World Peace? Go home and love your family- Mother Teresa 

Global Family Day messages: 

Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life. 

Family is like music, some high notes or some low notes, but always a beautiful song. 

Family is a circle of strength of love, with every birth and every union the circle grows. 

The love of a family is life's greatest blessing. 

The family where life begins and love never end. 

