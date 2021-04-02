'Global Menace': Gravediggers Exhume Old Graves In Sao Paulo To Bury COVID-19 Victims

The Brazilian city of Sao Paulo has sped up efforts to empty old graves to make room for new corpses as COVID-19 related burials soared to new highs. The Jair Bolsonaro led nation is currently witnessing a record spike in the daily deaths with the health ministry registering over 66,570 deaths only in the month of March. The situation in Latin American state has also left the World Health Organisation (WHO) alarmed, prompting it to declare several Brazilian states in “critical condition” and hospitals to be overwhelmed.

On April 1, scores of government-approved gravediggers worked to dig open tombs of people buried years ago, carefully scrounging and bagging their remains to relocate them elsewhere. Shifting the remains of the dead is a standard operation in the country, but it has expedited manifolds amidst the coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian reported citing the city’ Municipal Corporation. In São Paulo, authorities have restored late-night burials to keep up with the demand.

Brazil has reported the second-highest caseload of the COVID-19 infection after the US. According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, the country has recorded 12,839, 844 cases and 325,284 fatalities as of now. With the infection rate steadily climbing, experts have pointed out that only an increase in anti-mutation measures and restrictions against complacency could mitigate the severity of the crisis. The country is currently administering vaccines that it received from Indian and under WHO’s COVAX scheme, to a selected population.

File Image: AP

'Will return to normal life'

The worsening health crisis and its catastrophic aftereffects have channelled into increased anger against president Jair Boolsonaro. However, Bolsonaro, who undermined the COVID-19 for almost all of last year, claimed that Brazilians will "very soon return to normal life." He said that the government has worked well to fight the COVID-19 virus. He further added that the government will "make 2021 a year of vaccines." Bolsonaro has criticised the governors and mayors for imposing lockdowns in the country as it affected the economy of the country, reported The Associated Press.

File/Image Credits: AP





