Global Population To Fall To 6bln By End Of Century If Poverty Not Tackled: Report

Under present circumstances there is "unprecedented investment" in managing the rising "poverty" in countries worldwide, the global population is expected to tumble to six billion by the end of the century, a new report that discussed how global policies would impact the world, has stated. World's population could peak at 8.5 billion in 2040 before declining by 2100, the report published by Club Of Rome, a non-profit organisation suggested. It added, that if "extreme poverty is eliminated" and there are "successful policies for economic development" the population might shrink.

Earth4All project lead, and director of the Centre for Sustainability at Norwegian Business School, Per Espen Stoknes, said: "We know rapid economic development in low-income countries has a huge impact on fertility rates. "Fertility rates fall as girls get access to education and women are economically empowered and have access to better healthcare."

Global population could peak at 8.6 billion in 2050

According to the researchers, the global population could peak at 8.6 billion in 2050 before dropping back to seven billion in 2100. This could be attributed to the decline in fertility rates, and improved education and health services. The report that addresses the "multiple crises facing humanity and the planet" went on to add that the world needs to take a “giant leap” towards investment in the economic development of the poor nations in order to shrink the population. The figures projected by the organisation, although, contradict the UN's that stated that the population will be reaching 9.7 billion in 2050 and that it is expected to peak at 10.4 billion in the 2080s.

This scenario defined by the experts is called "the Giant Leap". It will see the globe's population shrink to six billion given that there's ample "investment in education and health along with extraordinary policy turnarounds on food and energy security, inequality and gender equity", according to the report. The world needs major policy turnaround on issues such as food and energy security, inequality, and gender equity to propel this change. If poverty is eliminated in a generation by 2060, and world's total population will peak at 8.5 billion by 2040 and decline to six billion by the end of the century, as per the researchers.