Global Sea Levels Peaked In 2021, Last 7 Years Warmest On Record: WMO Report

Amid the ongoing UN climate change conference, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has stated that the global sea levels have increased by a factor of 2 within a period of 10 years. WMO's provisional 2021 report, which was released in Geneva on Sunday at the world leader summit, highlighted that the global sea level had increased by 2.1 mm per year between the years 1993 and 2002, and between 2013 and 2021 the sea level rose by 4.4mm per year, which is double from the past record. According to the WMO, the rise in sea level was mainly due to the melting of ice masses from glaciers and ice sheets. At the World Leaders Summit, the WMO said that the ice mass decreased rapidly in July and early June in the Laptev Sea and East Greenland Sea regions and this resulted in a record low in the first half of July, WMO said.

"The provisional WMO ‘State of the Global Climate 2021’ report draws from the latest scientific evidence to show how our planet is changing before our eyes. From the ocean depths to mountain tops, from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events, ecosystems and communities around the globe are being devastated. COP26 must be a turning point for people and the planet. Scientists are clear on the facts. Now leaders need to be just as clear in their actions," said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

WMO Secretary-General, Professor Petteri Taalas, highlighted the major climate change that was recorded this year. He said, "For the first time on record, it rained—rather than snowed—at the peak of the Greenland ice sheet," as Canadian glaciers suffered rapid melting.

Des concentrations de gaz à effet de serre sans précédent et la chaleur cumulée ont propulsé la planète sur un terrain inconnu, ce qui a de graves conséquences pour les générations actuelles et futures: le rapport provisoire de l'OMM sur l'état du climat mondial en 2021, pic.twitter.com/VBeG73hsfT — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) October 31, 2021

Last sevent years warmest on record

According to the WMO report on climate change, the last seven years have been the warmest on record, and it was during these seven years that global sea levels rise accelerated. Notably, this year was marginally less warm compared to previous years because of temporary cooling due to La Niña. The WMO added that this does not reverse the negative effects of global warming or the long-term trend of rising temperatures. It is pertinent to mention here that the WMO will also launch the Water and Climate Coalition to coordinate water and climate change along with the Systematic Observations Financing Facility to efficiently track weather and forecasts.

(Image: PTI)