'Glory To Hong Kong' Song Played Instead Of China Anthem At Rugby Match; Probe Ordered

Hong Kong authorities have ordered an investigation after a pro-Hong Kong song was played in a stadium in South Korea during a rugby tournament. According to the BBC report, instead of China's national anthem, the song "Glory to Hong Kong" was played. Notably, the song's lyrics glorified the idea of liberation of Hong Kong from China's rule and it included sentences like "tears on our land" and mentiond "democracy and liberty." The song is deemed to be an unofficial anthem of the 2019 pro-democracy movement, which is against the Chinese regime.

Although Hong Kong officials did not reveal the name of the song, videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The match on November 13 was between Hong Kong and South Korea at the Asia Rugby Sevens, which is an annual regional tournament. According to the government, the organisers said the entire incident was caused by "human error of a junior staff member" and the correct song was submitted by the Hong Kong team coach.

Sound on 🔊 #GloryToHongKong was heard around the stadium in #Incheon, during the men’s final between #HongKong and South Korea 👏🏻

정말잘했어 😂 pic.twitter.com/T3yHf65gFg — Nikki 🍊🇺🇸 (@nikki_miumiu) November 14, 2022

"We have already written to the Hong Kong Rugby Union last evening, demanding that they deal with this matter seriously, launch a full and in-depth investigation, submit a detailed report, and convey our strong objection to Asia Rugby, which is the organiser of the series," the Hong Kong government said in a statement, reported BBC.

On Monday, the Seoul-based Korea Rugby Union said that there was no political connection with the incident and apologised for the goof-up. The officials stated that they have sought apologies from the Asia Rugby Union as well as the Hong Kong and Chinese sides. Also, the organisers of the match announced an apology both in Korean and English to the attendees and played the Chinese national anthem after the team won the match. Notably, the entire incident occurred after the person handling the playing of the national anthems accidentally played the Hong Kong liberation song saved in the computer file folder with the name "Hong Kong."

It is pertinent to mention here that Hong Kong has a strong law named the National Anthem Ordinance, under which harsh measures are taken against those who disrespect the Chinese national anthem. However, this is not the first incident of this kind, as last month a man was arrested and sentenced to three months in jail for waving a British-era flag in a shopping mall, where crowds had gathered to watch a live broadcast of the 2022 Olympics.

