Go FlyEase: 16-year-old Specially Abled Inspires Nike To Make 'hands-free' Sneakers

Nike, one of the world’s largest athletic brands, on February 2 launched hands-free sneakers inspired by the recommendation of a 16-year-old teen suffering from cerebral palsy. Dubbed as the Nike GO FlyEase, the sneakers have won the shoe company laurels for designing a product that will ease the accessibility for people with special physical abilities. According to Nike's statement, the intuitive design of the shoe allows differently-abled persons to fasten it with its patent-pending “bi-stable hinge and midsole tensioner”, without having to “tie the laces”. The breakthrough show innovation for those with a limited range of physical abilities was pushed by teen Matthew Walzer, who wrote a letter that caught the attention of Nike designer Tobie Hatfield, which then inspired the company to model its first-ever ‘hands-free sneakers’.

[Credit: Nike Website]

In a Twitter post, a dad of a child with special needs praised the initiative saying: “The design is so lazy’ to you but my 19-year-old disabled sister who can’t put shoes on without assistance would love these bad boys.” Shortly, the tweet garnered 725,000 likes from the people that supported the ease of wear for those who are differently-abled. According to the Good News movement that has sparked internet collaboration, including from those impacted by cerebral palsy, Nike drafted the design idea for Nike Go FlyEase in 2012, straight after the letter came to the firm’s notice. The product, now touted as “easy on, easy off,” lace-less sneakers was the result of an initiative of high schoolers that struggled with tying shoelaces due to cerebral palsy.

“the design is so lazy” to YOU but my 19yr old disabled sister who can’t put shoes on w/o assistance would LOVE these bad boys https://t.co/2e46rPrOE6 — gay little monkey in a gamestop (@deathofshe) February 1, 2021

In his letter to Nike, the handicapped teen Walzer explained the challenges of wearing a normal shoe, ultimately propelling the easy-entry footwear system in the company. Hatfield said in Nike’s news release that the firm instantaneously resort to help athletes of all abilities and ages perform better. “Innovation and inspiration at Nike often start with the simple act of listening to the voice of the athlete,” Nike said in the release.

As Walter had flexibility in only one hand, e made the company aware of physical limitations among people with cerebral palsy. “Walzer was born two months premature, weighing only two pounds, 14 ounces, with under-developed lungs that led to Cerebral Palsy,” Nike explained. “Being a college freshman is daunting enough, but the thought of having to rely on others to tie his shoes prompted Walzer to write Nike,” the company added.

[In 2012, Nike delivered a Hatfield prototype to Walzer for wear-testing. Credit: Nike Press Release]

In the letter, cited by Nike, the special need teen said: “My dream is to go to the college of my choice without having to worry about someone coming to tie my shoes every day. I've worn Nike basketball shoes all my life.” He added, “I can only wear this type of shoe because I need ankle support to walk. At 16 years old, I am able to completely dress myself, but my parents still have to tie my shoes.” He continued, "As a teenager who is striving to become totally self-sufficient, I find this extremely frustrating and, at times, embarrassing.”

Nike: A designer for Paralympians

Nike, which has been engaged in working for Special Olympians on similar challenges, and designs for Paralympians, started working on a prototype after receiving Walzer’s letter. In 2012, to much surprise of the teen, Nike delivered a Hatfield design for wear testing at his home, ranging from Velcro to zippers to cable dials. Walzer was also sent a prototype for the Nike Hyperdunk and the Nike Zoom Soldier, worn by famous basketball player LeBron James. Almost three years into the journey, the company manufactured FlyEase with a wrap-around zipper solution, heel counter, making the teen’s dreams who is now a sophomore at Florida Gulf Coast University, come true.

[Nike designer Tobie Hatfield & Matthew Walzer. Credit: Nike Press Release]

[Walzer’s favorite basketball player, LeBron James. Credit: Nike Press Release]

[Nike designer Tobie Hatfield & Matthew Walzer. Credit: Nike Press Release]

