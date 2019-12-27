Golden Retriever Helping Its Owner With Shopping Bags Has Left Netizens In Awe

An adorable video of a Golden Retriever helping its owner in carrying shopping bags from the car to the house has taken the internet by storm. In the video, one can see the dog gently carrying all the bags and then running to put it on a sofa inside the house. The video shared on Instagram by an account solely dedicated to the dog named Pepe has received approximately 50,000 views and thousands of likes. The video has also been shared 12,000 times on different social media platforms.

The video shot in Candelaria, Spain has also received thousands of comments. One internet user wrote, “They are the most beautiful dogs and so sweet!”. Another user wrote, “Golden Retrievers are among the most intelligent dog breeds”. One user commented, “OMG you are such a good boy to carry the bags!!”. A social media user said, “Awww the best handsome helper in the world, Cute little guy”. The video was also shared by Facebook page which received 9,200 comments.

READ: Man Looking For Missing Dog Heartbroken After Discovering It Was Killed For Trespassing

READ: Brazil: 'Hero' Stranger Saves 4-year-old Boy From Dog Attack

Dog carrying a woman’s handbag

In another viral video, a dog is seen carrying a woman’s handbag in its mouth. The phrase dog is man’s best friend has once again been proven as this video becomes a sensation on the internet. The video was shared by a Facebook user Nahur Bhai on his feed. Netizens are in awe of the dog and some even termed him as 'best boyfriend ever.' In the video, the Rottweiler is seen climbing down the stairs, and walking across the street, following a woman, presumed to be its owner. All the while, the dog held on to the beige colour bag in its mouth.

READ: Soldier Breaks Down While Putting His Terminally Ill Military Dog To Sleep

READ: Video Of A Dog Stealing Christmas Toys In The Franklin Police Department Will Crack You Up

