Golden Toilet Found In Russian Police Officer's Mansion During Corruption Probe | WATCH

A traffic police officer was sacked over bribery charges in Russia after he was busted running a 'criminal ring' with other police officers in the southern Stavropol region. During a raid at his residence, the ordinary traffic officer was found living in an extravagant mansion which he had built over the years with money from the extortion.

Traffic police officer's 'golden toilet' steals the show

From chandeliers to marble floors, to a gold-patterned wardrobe, 45-year-old Alexei Safonov is said to have furnished his lavish house through money extorted from motorbikers. However, it looked as if that most of the extorted money went into decorating his 'golden toilet.'

In a video posted by Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation's YouTube handle, the man's lavish 'gold-plated toilet' turned out to be the highlight of the corruption raid. The video navigates through the residence of Alexei Safonov which is riddled with gilt wallpapers, heavy expensive curtains, and a luxurious bed straight out from a royal household.

What stole the show was the traffic cop's golden bathroom which is the size of a large room itself and is decorated with gold-plated toilet seats and bathroom mirrors. The bathroom also holds a large bathtub right in the middle surrounded by Victorian cabinets and long draped curtains.

According to DailyMail, Col Alexei Safonov who headed the traffic police ring in the Stavropol region ran a mafia ring with at least 35 officers under him. He along with 6 members including a former traffic inspector have been accused of taking bribes from motorbikers. Moreover, he has also been accused of issuing licenses to grain cargo transporters in exchange for hefty bribes. His racket came to light after direct evidence of a 2 lakh pounds bribe was unearthed and traced back to him. All accused have been arrested and will face charges in the Russian Court of law.