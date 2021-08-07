Good Samaritans In Alaska Rescue Stranded Killer Whale; Netizens Applaud Their Effort

Good samaritans in Alaska, US, rescued a stranded killer whale that washed up on Prince of Wales Island on July 29. According to a report by Indian Express, Aroon Duncanson, who posted the video of the rescue operations on Instagram, said that the 20-foot-long was stuck on rocks about 4 feet above the tide line. Duncanson, whose Instagram profile says she is a founder of plastics media, informed the US coastguard about the whale.

Subsequently, the video went viral on social media platforms, after which a huge flock of people gathered at the Alaska Shore. As a humanitarian gesture, people showered buckets of water on the marine mammals in order to keep them hydrated. Later, they arranged a water pipe and took care of the mammal for nearly six hours.

According to the reports, the marine mammals were stuck for almost six hours until National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officials arrived. In her Insta post, she said that they had sought permission from the American scientific and regulatory agency to keep the whale wet and safe from animals until they arrived. "NOAA gave permission to help keep it wet and safe from animals until they arrived. So we set up a water pump and used buckets to keep her wet until NOAA arrived. She was stuck for hours until the tide came in," read the post of the rescuer.

"Once NOAA arrived, we left and we heard that the orca was able to make it once the tide came in. NOAA went out to sea with her until she dove down! And she was rejoined with her pod! We decided to name her Cassandra," added the post. Meanwhile, netizens applauded the efforts of the team who were involved in the rescue operation. "Bless you for saving this whale! Thank you! Hope your ankle feels better ASAP!" read the comment of an Instagram user. "You are the best !!! 👏thank you for safety life ❤️" read the comment of the other user. "So amazing and inspiring. Wow 🙌🏼" commented a third user.

Michigan man saves 7 babies of dead turtle by performing C-section

This story starts sad but has a happy ending: In early June I got out of my car coming home from work to help a turtle cross the road in our neighborhood, only to find that a careless driver had already hit and killed her. Figuring she was searching for a place to lay eggs, (1/4) pic.twitter.com/5LlJrck74B — Eric C Martens (@EricCMartens1) August 1, 2021

In a heartwarming incident, a Michigan scientist, who had met an ill-fated mama turtle, probably died in a road accident, has saved its babies by performing a C-section. A C-section is a surgical procedure used to deliver a baby, often performed because normal delivery would put the baby or mother at risk. According to the scientist, Eric C Martens, who took to narrate the story of the ill-fated mama turtle on Twitter, he says that he came across a turtle on the road while he was on his way back home from work in early June this year. The man, whose profile reads, "Gut microbiome scientist," brought the turtle home after realizing that she was pregnant. As she already died in a road accident, the scientist had to perform C-section in order to save the babies.

(Image Credit: Aroon Duncanson/Instagram)