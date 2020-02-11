Google Human Resources Head Steps Down Amid Workplace Tensions

Google confirmed on February 10 that head of human resources Eileen Naughton was stepping down from her job as 'vice president of people operations' at the internet company. The head of Google and its parent company Alphabet, Sundar Pichai reportedly said in a statement that the company is 'grateful to Eileen' and all the work she has done for the company and also wished for the 'next chapter' of her life.

Google also said that Naughton added more than 70,000 employees during her time as the head of human resources. According to international reports, Naughton has said that she would work with the Google CEO and chief financial officer Ruth Porat to find a successor for her position. The reason that the VP of people operations presented for stepping down is that she along with her husband are planning to return to their home in New York in order to be 'closer to the family'.

Workplace tensions at Google

Google workplace has been reportedly disrupted with employee opposition to decisions made at senior levels ranging from contracts with the United States military to engineer a version of the search engine for China. The internet company also fired its four employees in November on the grounds that they had violated data security policies. However, Google was accused in return for persecuting them for trying to form a staff union.

The dismissals of the quartet were dubbed as the 'Thanksgiving Four' on social media to increase the management within staff tensions at Google which was seen as a paradigm of Silicon Valley freedoms but now embroiled in numerous controversies.

As per global news agency, one of the employees was connected to a petition condemning Google for working with the American customs as well as the border patrol agency which has also been involved in the US President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. Other employees of the internet company have also openly opposed pursuing contracts to put its work for the US military.

(With agency inputs)