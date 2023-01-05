'Google India To Mentor 1 Million Indian Women Entrepreneurs,' Says US State Secy Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that Google India is all set to mentor around one million Indian women entrepreneurs. The announcement was made on January 4, at the launch of the US Strategy on Global Women’s Economic Security, ANI reported. The event intends to provide women the opportunity to contribute to economic growth. During the event, the US Secretary of State also talked about the US-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment.

“At the alliance’s launch, Google India committed to mentoring one million Indian women entrepreneurs; we are working with other partners to increase that number. That would have a remarkable impact,” Blinken said on Wednesday. Speaking on the US-India Alliance in this endeavour, the US Secretary of State exclaimed, “We’re working to both create and also, as appropriate, replicate efforts like the US-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment. That connects the private sector and civil society to provide Indian women with technical skills and networking opportunities to help them grow their business.” During his speech, Blinken pledged to promote women’s entrepreneurship, he also talked about the lack of mentorship and training opportunities that are available for women.

Blinken reiterates Biden’s commitment to gender equality

The event marked the first event of Blinken in the year 2023. During the event, the US Secretary of State reiterated Biden’s commitment to gender equality as he comes back to the office after the holiday season, “governments, economies, and communities are stronger when they include the full participation of women.” The US diplomat also stated that the US will add $28 trillion to the global economy.

Pledging to close the gender gap in the workforce by 2025, Blinken asserted, "Closing the gender gap in the workforce by 2025, as you've heard, would add up to USD 28 trillion to the global economy. Especially at a time when we are working to recover from COVID, deal with the impact of climate, address the many conflicts that are also holding back the global economy, that contribution is more vital than ever.'' Following the event, Blinken took to Twitter, to share some glimpses of the event.

Today’s release of the Women’s Economic Security Strategy marks a milestone for our nation's foreign policy. We are committed to seeing to it that women and girls in all their diversity can equally contribute to and benefit from economic growth. pic.twitter.com/qqJnQSyJdU — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 4, 2023

Image: AP