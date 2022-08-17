Google Wins Defamation Suit As Australia's High Court Rules US-based Firm Not A Publisher

A high court in Australia determined that search engine hyperlinks do not constitute publication and that Google is not a publisher of the websites it links to in search results. Since 2016, the search engine has been engaged in litigation with Melbourne lawyer George Defteros. He sued the American multinational technology company for $40,000 after Google's refusal to remove a hyperlink to a newspaper article he claimed was defamatory. “In reality, a hyperlink is merely a tool which enables a person to navigate to another webpage,” Chief Justice Susan Kiefel and Justice Jacqueline Gleeson said in a joint statement, The Guardian reported.

According to reports, Google took the case to the top court after Victoria's court of appeal declined to reverse a defamation ruling in favour of underworld lawyer George Defteros in 2021. The Victorian court deemed Google to be the publisher of a defamatory article by an Australian newspaper in 2004, stating its search results were crucial in communicating the content to readers. The US-based search engine claimed that merely linking to a story did not constitute publishing and that it was, therefore, immune from liability for any defamatory content that may have been present.

Five out of seven members of the high court ruled in Google's favour

Before the ruling, Google had warned of restricting its search results, which would have a terrible impact on the internet's functioning, if Australia's high court supported Victoria's court of appeal's ruling. However, five out of the seven members of the high court ruled in Google's favour, saying that the search engine's results "merely facilitated access" to the article and did not, therefore, constitute publication in a legal sense. “There was no other basis for finding publication because the appellant Google had not participated in the writing or disseminating of the defamatory matter,” the judgment summary outlined, as per The Guardian.

Google fined for misleading Australian users regarding location tracking data

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Google was slapped with a fine of over $42 million, on August 11, for allegedly deceiving several Australian mobile users regarding the collection and use of their personal location data between January 2017 and December 2018. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), a consumer protection agency, filed a lawsuit against Google in the Federal Court in 2021, claiming that the issue might have impacted around 1.3 million users in the country, ABC news reported.

Image: Unsplash/ANI