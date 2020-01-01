Google Wishes 'Happy New Year', Puts Up Doodle Celebrating New Dawn

Google joined the ongoing New Year celebrations as it put up a special doodle. The doodle featured Froggy, weather frog seated on a high-rise building watching the skyline and the magnificent and symbolic sunrise signifying the dawn of a new morning. The doodle also had some clouds vaguely shaped like the letters forming the word “Google.”

Pondering over New Year's Resolutions

The search engine described it’s doodle by saying, "Ever wonder what Froggy is thinking of, besides the weather forecast in Google Search on mobile? Today, he’s PONDering his new year’s resolutions! Wherever you are today, whether or not the skies are clear, we hope at least your vision for the year will be 20/20! Happy New Year!"

Froggy, the weather frog previously featured in Google’s New Year’s eve doodle. In the doodle that was put up yesterday evening, one could see 'Froggy, the weather frog' sitting next to a bird wearing a party hat, observing the fireworks and celebrating the New Year's Eve 2020. The New Year doodle is also considered special as it marks the beginning of a leap year as well and the Froggy further marks the world leaping into the leap year.

New Year is celebrated on January 1 which is the first day of the year on the modern Gregorian calendar as well as the Julian and the Roman calenders. The New Year arrives differently in different time zones across the world. While the fireworks display over the Sydney harbour generally symbolizes the beginning of the New Year, it may be surprising to know that Australia is not the first country in the world to celebrate New Year. In fact, the first country to celebrate New Year are the small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati.

